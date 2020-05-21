Ellen DeGeneres is trying to remember the good times. Literally.

The daytime talk show host admitted Thursday that she has no memory of most of the nearly 2,000 shows she’s done over the past 17 years.

In a new segment for her show, which has resumed taping virtually, DeGeneres attempts to jog her memory with the help of her longtime executive producer, Andy Lassner, and her sidekick, Stephen Laurel “tWitch” Boss.

The funny short called “Did I Do That?” (borrowing Steve Urkel’s catchphrase) asks DeGeneres to recall if she ― wait for it ― did a certain activity with a certain celebrity.

One of the most memorable moments of the clip comes about two minutes in when tWitch asks the comedian if she ever licked Bradley Cooper’s fingers. Reader, she did indeed.

“Ellen, have you licked Bradley Cooper’s fingers?” tWitch says with an inquisitive look.

DeGeneres pauses for a second and then answers authoritatively, “Yes, I know I’ve done that.”

“Let’s roll it!” she says, before showing footage of her and Cooper playing a game in which the actor pretended his hands were DeGeneres’ for a cooking demonstration in 2015.

EllenTube Ellen DeGeneres and Bradley Cooper cook up something in 2015.

Some things you just don’t forget.

At the beginning of the segment, after DeGeneres confirms that she made cotton candy with another celeb, she expresses some confusion.

“I don’t know why we would’ve done that. Why was that content, to make cotton candy?” she asks.

“Why do we do most of the stuff we do?” Lassner responds, laughing, while tWitch smiles.

Watch the whole segment below, and look for DeGeneres and Cooper’s intimate exchange at 1:58: