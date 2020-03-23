Michelle Obama Fills In Ellen DeGeneres On Her Family's Self-Isolation Routine

As anyone who follows Ellen DeGeneres on social media is well aware, she’s getting pretty bored of self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Degeneres, whose show has suspended production until the end of the month for the safety of her staff and others, rang up Michelle Obama on Monday for a five-minute catch-up to pass the time.

The former first lady joins a long list of celebs that Degeneres has called over the past week to get through the boredom of home confinement.

Obama said that she, Barack, and their daughters Sasha and Malia are all at home together and keeping themselves occupied.

“We’re just trying to structure our days. Everybody’s home, the girls are back because colleges are now online. They’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes. I think Barack is, I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call,” she said.

“We’re just trying to keep a routine going, but we’ve also got a little Netflix and chillin’ happening.”

Though times are tough — Obama highlighted those who need and will need help as the pandemic unfolds — she also gave her take on how to find silver linings where possible.

“On the positive side, I know for us, it’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers,” she said.

“It’s a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need a lot of the stuff that we have. When times are bad, having each other, having your health ... we can do with a lot less, and I think that’s an important lesson that I want my kids to understand … be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes.”

“Now we’re just happy that we’re together. That everybody is healthy and safe.”

DeGeneres wrapped up the call with another idea to pass the time. She challenged Obama ― who said she’s been working out every day ― to a charity planking competition over Zoom.

“People can bet on who’s gonna win,” DeGeneres teased.

“Hearing from you made my day! Even when we’re apart, we’ve still got each other. 💪🏾” Obama reminded DeGeneres in an Instagram comment after the call.

Sharing a video of the call herself, the former first lady reminded those struggling with social distancing that staying connected can “do wonders” to calm your mood and lift spirits.

