Ellen DeGeneres Ponders When It's Time To Leave Her Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres just might be the retiring type.

The comedian said Wednesday she’ll walk away from her popular daytime TV talk show when the time is right.

“I hope I know when ― when people kind of are tired of me, and I think I’ll sense that,” DeGeneres told “Entertainment Tonight” at an event to promote her Netflix standup special, “Relatable.”

“People get tired of people, especially in today’s age,” she added. (Watch the interview in the clip above.)

The 61-year-old comic jokingly noted that her own feelings about her work may also play a role in whether she exits.

“I’ll walk away really when I stop having fun. I actually don’t care about the rest of the people,” she said. “If I’m having fun and no one’s watching, I don’t care. But if I’m not having fun and everyone’s watching, then I should walk away.”

The host emphasized that she isn’t about to hang up the microphone just yet.

“I don’t feel that right now, so we’ll see how long I go,” she said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “But you know, I didn’t think I’d go 16 years. This is crazy. I mean, most shows don’t.”