Ellen DeGeneres Almost Has An Equally Exciting Royal Baby Announcement

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were celebrating the birth of their baby boy, Ellen DeGeneres was doing something equally as important: getting a key made.

The comedian and talk show host tweeted out her own congratulations and “exciting” announcement on Monday, shortly after Buckingham Palace announced the happy baby news.

“The # royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry,” she wrote on Twitter, tagging the Royal Family’s Twitter account.

“The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I’m 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store.”

Crazy, indeed.

Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan gave birth to a little boy weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces on Monday and that mom and baby were doing well.

The Duchess of Sussex’s mother, Doria Ragland, was at Frogmore Cottage with the new parents.

Celebrity tributes poured in for the duke and duchess after the announcement. Barack and Michelle Obama said that they “can’t wait to meet him” in a sweet tweet. Meghan’s former “Suits” co-stars expressed their well-wishes and scheduled early playdates.

Even Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, wished the couple congratulations in a statement provided to the Daily Mail.

“I’m delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well,” Markle, a former lighting director, said. “I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour.”

The 74-year-old added, “GOD bless the child and I wish him health and happiness. My congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and GOD save the Queen.”

The two have reportedly not spoken since the day after the royal wedding on May 19, 2018.

Of course, no one was happier about the birth than new dad Harry, who praised his wife and little one in an interview with the media Monday.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine,” he told the cameras, smiling and laughing. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.”