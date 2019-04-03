On 'Ellen,' Sandra Oh Reveals She Had To Explain 'SNL' To Her Parents

Sandra Oh elaborated on the “crazy, amazing” experience of hosting “Saturday Night Live” in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

The “Killing Eve” star said in a Wednesday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that her March 30 gig left her “completely buzzing,” so much so that she stayed up well past her bedtime.

DeGeneres couldn’t resist asking about the Korean-Canadian actress’ parents, Joon-Soo and Young-Nam Oh, who became viral sensations last fall when they walked the red carpet with their daughter at the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

“My parents have no idea what ‘Saturday Night Live’ is, so I had to explain to them what it is. And they did watch it,” Oh said.

She added: “Even when they don’t know exactly what I’m doing, they’re proud that I’m doing it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, DeGeneres challenged Oh to a game of “Speak Out,” asking the actress to recite tongue-twisting phrases while wearing a plastic mouthguard.