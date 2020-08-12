'Ellen DeGeneres Show’ DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Speaks Out About Misconduct Allegations

In a statement to BuzzFeed at the time, executive producers Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly said: “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us.”

DeGeneres later apologized to her staff in an email obtained by Variety amid reports that Glavin, who was at the center of many allegations, is expected to depart in coming weeks.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t,” DeGeneres wrote in the email, promising to “correct the issues” in the future. “That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”