Ellen DeGeneres is an award-winning comedian, TV host, LGBTQ icon, lovable fish named Dory, and queen of suits.
Along with sharply tailored separates and a good pair of sneakers, suits are a staple of DeGeneres’ signature style.
Back in the ’80s and ’90s, the TV personality stuck to neutral tones and baggy silhouettes. By the early 2000s, her wardrobe choices had become a little more streamlined, laying the foundation for the refined style DeGeneres is known for today. Yes, she still sticks to neutrals, but she isn’t afraid to add some pattern or texture to the mix.
In honor of the star’s 61st birthday on Jan. 26, we’re taking a moment to celebrate some of her best fashion moments through the years. Check them out for yourself below: