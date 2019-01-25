Style & Beauty

Ellen DeGeneres' Style Evolution In 48 Photos, From Oversized To Streamlined

The comedian and talk show host has refined her look since the '80s.

Ellen DeGeneres is an award-winning comedian, TV host, LGBTQ icon, lovable fish named Dory, and queen of suits.

Along with sharply tailored separates and a good pair of sneakers, suits are a staple of DeGeneres’ signature style.

Back in the ’80s and ’90s, the TV personality stuck to neutral tones and baggy silhouettes. By the early 2000s, her wardrobe choices had become a little more streamlined, laying the foundation for the refined style DeGeneres is known for today. Yes, she still sticks to neutrals, but she isn’t afraid to add some pattern or texture to the mix.

In honor of the star’s 61st birthday on Jan. 26, we’re taking a moment to celebrate some of her best fashion moments through the years. Check them out for yourself below:

1987
NBC via Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson."
1991
Ron Galella via Getty Images
DeGeneres at the 5th annual American Comedy Awards on April 3.
1992
Ron Galella via Getty Images
The comedian at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the American Comedy Awards.
1992
Ron Galella via Getty Images
The comedian at the "Wisecracks" premiere on Aug. 11.
undated
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres
Undated
Ron Galella via Getty Images
DeGeneres during the Network Advertiser Cocktail Party at the Westbury Hotel in New York City.
1994
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
DeGeneres attends the 46th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 11 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
1994
Ron Davis via Getty Images
DeGeneres attends the premiere of "The Mask" on July 28 at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences theater in Beverly Hills, California.
1994
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Actor Arye Gross and DeGeneres attend the fifth annual Fire & Ice Ball to Benefit Revlon/UCLA Women's Cancer Research on Dec. 7 at 20th Century Fox Studios in Century City, California.
1995
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Actor Johnathon Schaech and DeGeneres attend the first annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 25 at Sound Stage 12, Universal Studios in Universal City, California.
1995
Ron Galella via Getty Images
DeGeneres attends the 47th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 9 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
1996
Ron Galella via Getty Images
DeGeneres attends the 48th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 8 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
1997
Mirek Towski via Getty Images
Anne Heche and DeGeneres at the premiere of the 1997 film "Face Off."
1998
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
DeGeneres and Heche at the 1998 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles.
1999
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Heche and DeGeneres attend the "EDtv" Universal City premiere on March 16 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California.
1999
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Heche and DeGeneres on the red carpet at the 71st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
1999
Ron Galella via Getty Images
DeGeneres and Heche attend the "Eyes Wide Shut" premiere on July 13 at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California.
2000
SGranitz via Getty Images
DeGeneres and Heche during the American Film Institute Honors Harrison Ford with 2000 Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
2000
KMazur via Getty Images
DeGeneres during the 42nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
2001
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
DeGeneres at the 53rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Shubert Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.
2002
KMazur via Getty Images
Cher and DeGeneres pose backstage at the 2002 VH1 Divas show in Las Vegas.
2003
SGranitz via Getty Images
DeGeneres attends the "Finding Nemo" Los Angeles premiere at El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles.
2003
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Degeneres attends the 55th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
2003
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Alexandra Hedison and DeGeneres attend the 14th annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
2004
SGranitz via Getty Images
DeGeneres and Hedison attend the 61st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
2004
Jean-Paul Aussenard via Getty Images
DeGeneres and Hedison attend the BMG Grammy after party at Avalon in Hollywood.
2004
Peter Kramer via Getty Images
DeGeneres poses with her award for Best Talk Show Host backstage at the 31st annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 21 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
2005
NBC via Getty Images
The comedian arrives at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" on Jan. 5.
2005
SGranitz via Getty Images
DeGeneres on the red carpet at the 11th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Exposition Center on Feb. 5.
2005
Jean-Paul Aussenard via Getty Images
DeGeneres attends the 32nd annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts Awards at the Grand Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood on May 14.
2006
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
DeGeneres attends the Tiffany & Co. celebration for the launch of Frank Gehry's premiere collection in Beverly Hills on March 26.
2006
Chris Polk via Getty Images
DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi during the 33rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood on April 28.
2007
Jesse Grant via Getty Images
DeGeneres attends the 33rd annual People's Choice Awards on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
2007
M. Tran via Getty Images
DeGeneres holds her Outstanding Talk Show Host award at the 34th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 15 in Hollywood.
2008
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
De Rossi and DeGeneres arrive at the Art of Elysium 10th Anniversary Gala at Vibiana on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles.
2009
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
DeGeneres poses with the Favorite Talk Show Host award in the press room at the 35th annual People's Choice Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles.
2009
Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
De Rossi and DeGeneres backstage at the 20th annual GLAAD Media Awards held at the Nokia Theatre on April 18 in Los Angeles.
2010
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" 2010 finale at the Nokia Theatre on May 26 in Los Angeles.
2011
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
De Rossi and DeGeneres arrive at Covergirl Cosmetics' 50th anniversary party on Jan. 5 in West Hollywood.
2012
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
The talk show host backstage at the 23rd annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on April 21 in Los Angeles.
2014
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
DeGeneres speaks onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2 in Hollywood.
2015
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
DeGeneres attends the 41st annual People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles.
2015
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
DeGeneres attends the 26th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 21 in Beverly Hills.
2016
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
The comedian poses in the press room at the People's Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Jan. 6.
2016
Luca Teuchmann via Getty Images
DeGeneres arrives for the U.K. Premiere of "Finding Dory" at Odeon Leicester Square on July 10 in London.
2017
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
DeGeneres, winner of a record-setting 20 career People's Choice Awards, poses with de Rossi in the press room during the 2017 People's Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles.
2018
Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
DeGeneres attends General Public x RH Celebration at Restoration Hardware on June 27 in Los Angeles.
2018
Randy Holmes via Getty Images
DeGeneres appears on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Dec. 10.
