It turns out that the host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” actually dropped major hints about her appearance in the video in an interview with the pop star that aired mid-May.

DeGeneres noted during their lengthy televised sit-down how Swift had a new video coming out and quipped, “I think you said you wanted me in it?”

The audience laughed, likely because they thought it was a joke.

Swift replied, “yeah, I mean, that would be a dream, would you wanna do that?”

DeGeneres pretended to deliberate and then agreed.

Swift later revealed she’d left a so-called “Easter Egg” during their chat ― which many fans interpreted to be DeGeneres’ cameo.

Fans were inevitably stunned by the revelation that had apparently been hidden in plain sight all along:

SO THE EASTER EGG THAT TAYLOR DROPPED ON ELLENS SHOW WAS LITERALLY ABOUT ELLEN BEING IN THE MUSIC VIDEO AND WE ALL THOUGHT THAT THEY WERE JOKING HOLY SHIT — emma 🦋 (@shookswiftie) June 16, 2019

THIS WAS THE EASTER EGG AND WE ARE DUMB

pic.twitter.com/FKJc3dGrTl — rep (@tsgetaway2) June 16, 2019

Ellen is the actual easter egg lol pic.twitter.com/WNY7pCb9YR — Jermaine | LOVER 8.23 (@TSmylifeline) June 16, 2019

Ellen being a real life easter egg. We really never saw it coming! 😂💖😻 pic.twitter.com/RBmk3wxevs — giu is a LOVER 💗 (@swiftiegiu13) June 17, 2019

ELLEN IS GONNA BE IN HER FREAKING VIDEO THIS MEANS THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW LAST MONTH WAS A WHOLE DAMN EASTER EGG — ✨rebekah ✨ (@rebekahswiftie) June 16, 2019

THE EASTER EGG FROM THE ELLEN INTERVIEW WAS ELLEN BEING IN THE NEXT VIDEO IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/Gl46JYfWgJ — N I K I T A (@empoweredswift) June 16, 2019

Katy Perry, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Billy Porter, Adam Rippon, Ciara and Hayley Kiyoko are among the other celebrities to feature in the video for Swift’s second song from her new album, “Lover.”

