Ellen DeGeneres’ cameo in Taylor Swift’s new music video for the anti-homophobia anthem “You Need To Calm Down” should really have come as no surprise.
It turns out that the host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” actually dropped major hints about her appearance in the video in an interview with the pop star that aired mid-May.
DeGeneres noted during their lengthy televised sit-down how Swift had a new video coming out and quipped, “I think you said you wanted me in it?”
The audience laughed, likely because they thought it was a joke.
Swift replied, “yeah, I mean, that would be a dream, would you wanna do that?”
DeGeneres pretended to deliberate and then agreed.
Swift later revealed she’d left a so-called “Easter Egg” during their chat ― which many fans interpreted to be DeGeneres’ cameo.
Check out the conversation from the 14-minute mark here:
Fans were inevitably stunned by the revelation that had apparently been hidden in plain sight all along:
Katy Perry, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Billy Porter, Adam Rippon, Ciara and Hayley Kiyoko are among the other celebrities to feature in the video for Swift’s second song from her new album, “Lover.”
Check it out here: