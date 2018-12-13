The British couple who lost their engagement ring down a New York City utility grate were finally reunited with the diamond-studded sparkler this week.

John Drennan and Daniella Anthony were the subjects of a global social media effort earlier this month, after the New York Police Department shared footage of the ring mishap on Twitter. The clip subsequently went viral.

The couple, who hail from Peterborough, England, opened up about the harrowing experience in a Thursday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

Drennan told DeGeneres the proposal had actually taken place in New York’s Central Park hours before the ring slipped down the grate.

“I’d been walking around New York for two days with this ring in my pocket, constantly touching it to make sure it was there,” he explained. “Central Park, one of the most beautiful places in New York ― it just felt right.”

Later in the day, Drennan and Anthony took in a show. Walking through Times Square after the show, Anthony was admiring the ring on her finger, and when Drennan tried to hold her hand, it slipped off the finger and down into the grate.

“We’d literally had the ring maybe six, seven hours,” he said. “So it slips off in slow motion — I can still visualize this — comes off and bounces once, bounces twice, and then right into that grate.”

Thank you, Twitter. Case closed!



Love,

John, Daniella, and the NYPD. pic.twitter.com/G7eB1Ds7vP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2018

Fortunately, the New York Police Department announced Dec. 2 that the ring had been recovered. Still, the missing jewelry remained in the NYPD’s possession until two officers handed it back over to Anthony and Drennan on “Ellen” Thursday ― this time, with ring adjusters as a preventative measure.