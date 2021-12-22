Please, Someone End 'Grey's Anatomy' For Ellen Pompeo's Sake

“Seventeen seasons we can’t please everyone all the time,” Pompeo tweeted in June. “It’s definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great... I get it.”

And despite Pompeo’s calls for closure, there’s only one person who can say when it’s time to go: series creator Shonda Rhimes.

“Am I the person who decides when the show is over? Yes. And I take full responsibility for that when or if everybody gets mad at me,” the “Year of Yes” author told Variety in November.

As for writing the ending, Rhimes says she’s tried ― multiple times.

“I’ve written the end of that series, I want to say, a good eight times,” she said. “I was like, ‘And that will be the end!’ Or, ‘That’ll be the final thing that’s ever said or done!’ And all of those things have already happened. So I give up on that, you know what I mean?”