Ellen Pompeo Defends Gabrielle Union, Calls Out NBC's 'Toxic' Culture

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo spoke out against NBC on Thursday in defense of actor Gabrielle Union, whom the network axed as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” after she reportedly complained about racism on the set.
In a series of tweets, Pompeo called out NBC for tolerating “Today” co-host Matt Lauer, whom the network fired in 2017 after years of staff complaints of sexual misconduct, but then ousting Union.
Variety reported last week that NBC fired Union, who’d been a judge on the talent competition show for its 14th season. It followed up with another report on Tuesday that Union had complained to the network about a racist culture on set.
In one incident that Union reportedly complained about, NBC officials told her that her hairstyles were “too Black.”
“America’s Got Talent” representatives have not responded to HuffPost’s request for comment on the allegations.
Pompeo, who’s been credited with changing the allegedly toxic workplace culture on the “Grey’s Anatomy” set, urged white women to stand up to racism.
“Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue..because it is,” she wrote.
Union has not directly addressed her ouster but tweeted a thank you to her followers on Thursday.
“So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU!” she wrote. “Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground.”