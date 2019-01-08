Ellen Pompeo's Reaction To Sandra Oh's Win Is Extra Adorbs

And here’s just some more proof that Ellen Pompeo and Sandra Oh will always be each other’s person.

Following Oh’s win at the Golden Globes, her former “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star Ellen Pompeo tweeted her own reaction to the “Killing Eve” star’s big night.

Oh had not only co-hosted the event with Andy Samberg, but also took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series ― Drama. As Oh rewarded herself after the eventful ceremony by chillin’ in a hotel room with a diamond necklace, one-piece pajamas and a whole lot of room service, Pompeo tweeted that “no one deserves this more.”