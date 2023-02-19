Ellie Goulding’s Giant Sleeves At The BAFTAs Gifted Us The Meme Of The Night

Ellie Goulding made a big impression on the BAFTAs red carpet on Sunday night.
Or rather, her sleeves did.
The “Starry Eyed” singer rocked up to the annual film bash at London’s Royal Festival Hall in a sheer grey dress with plunging neckline.
But it was her gown’s sleeves that had everyone talking:
The singer’s latest daring red carpet look comes just a week after she put in an appearance at the Brit Awards wearing a moulded breast plate.
Goulding presented the prize for Best New Artist alongside Tom Grennan at the ceremony, and her co-presenter appeared to have an unscripted moment discussing her outfit.
Grennan remarked: “I love what you’re doing... are they your real boobs?”
Goulding then responded: “These are not mine, no. I wish! Mine are a lot further apart.”
The moment sparked much conversation on Twitter, with some viewers deeming the comment awkward and inappropriate.
However, after noticing the backlash, Goulding took to Twitter to defend Grennan, insisting they were “having a bit of fun”.
She tweeted: “A word on Brit/ tit gate … I was wearing a beautiful breastplate, thank you all for appreciating it ;) My friend @Tom_Grennan is 100% an ally and we were having a bit of fun. No offence taken, no harm intended- and no other interpretations necessary x.”
Grennan then followed up, clarifying he and Goulding had previously been joking backstage, also apologising to those offended.