ellie goulding

Ellie Goulding’s Giant Sleeves At The BAFTAs Gifted Us The Meme Of The Night

The "Lights" singer's red carpet look was "giving chic dementor," according to one commenter.
Matt Bagwell

Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

Ellie Goulding's BAFTAs red carpet look.
Ellie Goulding's BAFTAs red carpet look.
Dominic Lipinski via Getty Images

Ellie Goulding made a big impression on the BAFTAs red carpet on Sunday night.

Or rather, her sleeves did.

The “Starry Eyed” singer rocked up to the annual film bash at London’s Royal Festival Hall in a sheer grey dress with plunging neckline.

But it was her gown’s sleeves that had everyone talking:

The singer’s latest daring red carpet look comes just a week after she put in an appearance at the Brit Awards wearing a moulded breast plate.

Goulding presented the prize for Best New Artist alongside Tom Grennan at the ceremony, and her co-presenter appeared to have an unscripted moment discussing her outfit.

Grennan remarked: “I love what you’re doing... are they your real boobs?”

Goulding then responded: “These are not mine, no. I wish! Mine are a lot further apart.”

Ellie Goulding and Tom Greenan on stage at the 2023 Brit Awards in London.
Ellie Goulding and Tom Greenan on stage at the 2023 Brit Awards in London.
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

The moment sparked much conversation on Twitter, with some viewers deeming the comment awkward and inappropriate.

However, after noticing the backlash, Goulding took to Twitter to defend Grennan, insisting they were “having a bit of fun”.

Ellie Goulding at the 2023 Brit Awards in London.
Ellie Goulding at the 2023 Brit Awards in London.
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

She tweeted: “A word on Brit/ tit gate … I was wearing a beautiful breastplate, thank you all for appreciating it ;) My friend @Tom_Grennan is 100% an ally and we were having a bit of fun. No offence taken, no harm intended- and no other interpretations necessary x.”

Grennan then followed up, clarifying he and Goulding had previously been joking backstage, also apologising to those offended.

Matt Bagwell - Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

