LOADING ERROR LOADING

It’s a miracle Ellie Goulding wasn’t injured in a recent freak accident during one of her shows.

On Wednesday, the singer went on social media to tell fans that her “face is intact” after a firework misfired in front of her while she was performing her hit tune “Miracle” last weekend at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, U.K.

“To those asking I am ok!” Goulding wrote on her Instagram story of the terrifying moment alongside a firework emoji, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Pyro didn’t hit me in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x”.

Advertisement

In a TikTok video captured by a fan at the show, the British pop star impressively keeps the show on track after a pyrotechnic effect suddenly blasts off in front of her face.

Visibly shocked, Goulding can be heard yelling “fuck” before shrugging off the jarring moment with a slight chuckle as she continues performing.

The “Lights” crooner’s freak accident onstage comes as multiple musicians, including Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini, have been similarly hit by objects in the face while performing in recent months.

Advertisement