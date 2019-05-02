15 Lovely Parenting Quotes From Ellie Kemper

“He is the cutest baby on the planet. Now that I’m a mom, when I see a photo of any baby, I know ― even if I think the baby is just so-so ― you have to react like, ‘That’s the cutest baby I’ve ever seen!’ Because if anyone doesn’t have that response when they see a picture of James, I’d leave. It would cut!”

On Her Son’s Baptism

“He got baptized sort of later on, like in May. He was 10 months old, which I think is too big for the priest to be holding at that point. I was actually very nervous when the priest was holding him because I’m not sure priests are known for their, like, grit, so I was nervous he was going to drop him. But he didn’t drop him. [At 10 months,] they’re strong, they’re emotional, and they have opinions ... An hour after the baptism, I found James with a shard of glass in his hand! It was in my parents’ house ... He was miraculously unhurt. I don’t know if he was testing God. I don’t know what the point was, but I mean, he turned out OK. I don’t know if it was a sign.”

On Dealing With Strangers While Pregnant

“Now I’m showing, and I don’t know what goes through a person’s mind — a stranger’s mind no less — when they think, ‘Oh yes, your stomach is something that now belongs to me and I can touch it.’ It’s actually crazy. It was just odd. I’m not a very touchy-feely comfortable person so with someone touching me, I’m like ahh personal space violation. It was like touching my digestion. There was nothing quite there. In a way, I think it’s a nice reminder of humanity, but then I go quickly back to the idea that you wouldn’t do this if I weren’t pregnant.” On Parenting Guilt “I’m new to this, but I would imagine all parents feel guilty most of the time. I don’t know that that’s good, but it’s hard, as everyone knows. So accepting that you’re not gonna be everywhere at once is like an ongoing challenge for me. Guilt is hard to shake. I think anyone can relate to that. Occasionally I will wonder, ‘How is that mom doing everything and apparently doing it really well?’ I think some things are maybe misrepresented on social media. Everyone struggles, I would imagine. I am a dinosaur and I’m not on social media.”