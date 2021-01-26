'Juno' Actor Elliot Page Files For Divorce From Emma Portner

“Juno” star Elliot Page filed for divorce Tuesday from Emma Portner after three years of marriage, Entertainment Tonight reported, citing court records it obtained.

Page submitted the documents in Manhattan about two months after he came out as transgender, according to TMZ.

The spouses confirmed the report in a joint statement, per People: “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Page, a regular on “The Umbrella Academy,” wrote on Dec. 1 how happy he was to be his “authentic self.” “I love that I am trans,” he wrote.

Portner, a dancer and choreographer, chimed in that she was proud of Page. “I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day,” she commented. “Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

The two married in January 2018. Page previously came out as gay in 2014.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from Page’s rep in a request for comment.