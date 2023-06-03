Elliot Page Opened Up About Dating A Closeted Female Costar For Two Years

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
Elliot Page opened up about his secret Hollywood relationships in his upcoming memoir, Pageboy.
In an excerpt shared with People, Elliot wrote, "The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara. She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella."
According to the book, Max was supportive of Mara's relationship with Elliot. According to Elliot, Mara told him, "I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can."
“Kate has read the book,” Elliot told People. The two went on to star in the 2017 movie My Days of Mercy together. Indeed, Kate will be joining Elliot at an upcoming LA book event for the memoir.
Kate and Elliot are still close, as he explained, “I think the love and care that we have for each other is it's very own special thing. Separate from the intimacy that I write about.”
Kate isn't the only Hollywood relationship mentioned in the book. Elliot writes that he was in a relationship with an unnamed closeted female costar for two years and that they would have to pretend to be friends in public — even going as far as not looking at one another. When asked if such a thing still goes on today, Elliot added, “Hell yeah, it does."
“Ultimately, I do think she loved me. We loved each other and that was very real in our bubble. It was fantastic. You know, it was really beautiful. I admired about her and how she inspired me in many ways. But feeling hidden was far too painful. That was impossible and not a sustainable relationship at all. And it taught me that I was not gonna do that again.”