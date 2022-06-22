Elliot Page Says Life Has 'Drastically' Improved Since Coming Out As Trans

Mirroring Page’s own real-life experience, his character on Netflix’s superhero series “Umbrella Academy,” who previously presented as female, comes out as transgender in the new season, which premiered on Wednesday.

The character’s transition has drawn praise from fans and critics alike with Page explaining that showrunner Steve Blackman was “really excited about incorporating it into the show” and remarking that he feels “proud of it and excited for people to see it.”

“It’s a beautiful thing to experience now,” Page said. “Because a lot of the time my life was just trying to move forward, so getting to embrace the experience as much as I get to now, I think it’s made me better in so many facets. As a person, as a friend, relationships.”