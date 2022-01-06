Elmo’s Petty Hatred For A Pet Rock Is The Best Thing About 2022 So Far

Well, we now know the true source of Hellmo GIF.

Thanks to omicron surging and Americans watching the small sliver of social normality we gained during a very long pandemic slip through our fingers, a now viral video of Elmo from “Sesame Street” being driven to the edge of his sanity by a rock is downright cathartic.

The video, posted Monday by Twitter user @wumbooty, features the typically laid-back and upbeat Muppet absolutely losing his chill when his best friend, Zoe, offers a cookie to her pet rock, Rocco, instead of him.

there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

“No, wait, Elmo. Rocco says that he wants the oatmeal raisin cookie,” Zoe says in the short clip after Elmo expresses interest in eating it.

“Rocco?!” Elmo responds. “Rocco is a rock, Zoe! Rocco won’t know the difference!”

After Zoe attempts to explain that Rocco is somehow a sentient chunk of earth with an apparent sweet tooth, Elmo goes off his rocker on the rock.

“How is Rocco going to eat that cookie, Zoe?!” Elmo yells. “Tell Elmo! Rocco doesn’t even have a mouth! Rocco’s just a rock! Rocco’s not alive!”

The video of Elmo unleashing his inner rage-fueled Cookie Monster has gained so much momentum on Twitter in the past few days that Elmo even felt compelled to respond to the clip online Wednesday, informing his fans that he and Zoe have gotten past this hurdle in their friendship and have learned how to share.

But Elmo also confirmed that Rocco is indeed his nemesis.

“Elmo doesn’t want to talk about Rocco,” he wrote.

Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!



Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

Apparently Elmo’s beef with Rocco has been grilling on a hot cooking grate of hate for decades. Polygon reports that Rocco was first introduced on “Sesame Street” in a 1999 episode called “Zoe’s Pet Rock, Rocco” and Elmo “has not known peace since.” Fans of “Sesame Street” shared plenty of other instances when Elmo went off on Rocco with all the relatable energy of being forced to hang out with that one person you can’t stand but your best friend keeps on inviting to every one of your outings.

Here are a few:

I shouldn’t be laughing like this 😭 pic.twitter.com/ub0BUXdwyh — 🕊اراك قريبا احبكم جميعا (@_jpmoney17) January 4, 2022

DAWG! elmo has had enough with the shenanigans lol! i shouldn’t be laughing at this pic.twitter.com/Sp1uB8YpGo — ᴊᴏɴɴʏ ᴊᴜᴋᴇʙᴏx 🕹✨ (@jonnyjukeboxx) January 4, 2022

LMAOOOOO HE WAS SO DONE AT THE END pic.twitter.com/i5nAHBNVfk — HAHAuSUK (@ItsOFFICIALuSUK) January 4, 2022

Bro no why she keep fckn with Elmo 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YW217q2bgp — no way home is moty 🥂 (@MOBSMOSTHATED) January 4, 2022

People also had tons of funny reactions to Elmo’s general hostility toward Rocco as well:

“You can’t have that cookie, Elmo, Rocco wants to eat it!”

“HOW?!? How is Rocco gonna eat that cookie, Zoe?!” https://t.co/0mzq2RHU43 pic.twitter.com/dTaiKDFZ3n — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 4, 2022

Elmo when he’s asked about Rocco pic.twitter.com/2qNfJ7uBvN — Nicholas (@NicholasJLevi) January 5, 2022

Elmo taking Rocco to go see Zoe pic.twitter.com/EhyR8AEhvm — Chris (@CSS1491) January 5, 2022

What Zoey finds after leaving Elmo to babysit rocco. pic.twitter.com/4XygRLD0YM — Sekhmet (@revuwution_) January 5, 2022

When Elmo asks “who all gonna be there” he’s referring to Rocco. — Plantain Princess 🇬🇩 (@WelISpokenToken) January 4, 2022

rocco reading this:



🪨 — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) January 5, 2022