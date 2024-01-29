Elmo Asked Social Media 1 Simple Question — And They Took It Way Too Seriously

Let’s just say these responses will not tickle Elmo.
On Monday, the chipper “Sesame Street” character tweeted a simple and sincere message to his fans on X, formerly Twitter: “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”
Considering that a man who started an insurrection is the Republican Party front-runner for U.S. president, the state of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, a “loneliness epidemic” and that it’s only freaking January, people got a little too honest with the beloved puppet.
“Elmo each day the abyss we stare into grows a unique horror. one that was previously unfathomable in nature. our inevitable doom which once accelerated in years, or months, now accelerates in hours, even minutes. however I did have a good grapefruit earlier, thank you for asking,” said author Hanif Abdurraqib.
Another person assured the Muppet character that they were good before asking him to “pls check on nicki minaj,” referring to her rap feud with Megan Thee Stallion.
However, the best response to Elmo’s post might’ve been from journalist Séamus Malekafzali, who succinctly wrote: “Elmo I’m gonna be real I am at my fucking limit.”
If you’d like to see more people treat Elmo the way he treats a pet rock named Rocko — or just lean on him for a little too much emotional support — just scroll down!