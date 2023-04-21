What's Hot

Elon Musk's Attempt To Troll LeBron James, Stephen King Doesn't Go Well

Twitter's owner was mocked as a "billionaire manchild" over his blue check mark move that also targeted actor William Shatner.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Twitter billionaire owner Elon Musk faced mockery after he boasted about paying from his own pocket for NBA superstar LeBron James, horror author Stephen King and “Star Trek” legend William Shatner to be verified on his social media platform.

James, King and Shatner had all publicly rejected the idea of signing up for the website’s new Twitter Blue verification service, which for $8 monthly gives a blue check mark next to subscribers’ names. It replaces the free tick system for public figures the platform finally axed on Thursday.

King realized something was afoot late Thursday as other users’ blue check marks began to vanish but his remained in place.

“My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t,” he tweeted.

Musk copped to the move. “You’re welcome namaste,” he replied to King.

Musk later admitted to also covering the cost of Shatner and James’ subscriptions.

Critics interpreted the stunt as an attempted troll by Musk but many agreed it had gone awry.

