COMEDY

Elon Musk Meets Pete Davidson's Slacker Chad On 'SNL' Mars With Explosive Results

Okay.

Elon Musk playing himself meeting Pete Davidson’s slacker character Chad on Mars on “Saturday Night Live” was perfect — until it wasn’t.

In his most credible role of the program he hosted, the acting-challenged Musk played the man in charge of a Mars operation, directing the action from a mission control room.

Davidson’s Chad was awaiting instructions in a spacesuit on the Mars colony, as always, way chill, no matter what’s asked of him.

“Chad, I want you to understand you won’t survive this mission,” explained Musk. “Okay,” Chad responded.

He does survive — until Musk tells Chad he wants everyone to see the face of a hero. 

Check it out up top.

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

SNL Elon Musk Pete Davidson Mars