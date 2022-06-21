Elon Musk's Child Petitions Court For Name Change, Declaring Split From Dad

One of Elon Musk’s seven children has filed documents requesting a legal name change to reflect her gender identity and because she no longer wishes to be “related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

The 18-year-old filed documents in April to the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles, which was first reported by TMZ on Monday. She also asked for a new birth certificate. She has not publicly commented on the filing.

The teen’s mother is Canadian author Justine Musk, who was married to the billionaire from 2000 to 2008. Justine Musk tweeted about one of her 18-year-old twins on Monday, after the first reports of her daughter’s name change request.

"I had a weird childhood," my 18 year old said to me. "I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am."



I said, "I'm very proud of you."



"I'm proud of myself!" — Justine Musk (@justinemusk) June 20, 2022

The twins were born in 2004. Elon and Justine Musk’s baby boy Nevada, born in 2002, died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old.

The couple also has 16-year-old triplets.

Musk has two children with the singer Grimes.

The Tesla billionaire has not commented on the court filing.

He hasn’t been very outspoken about LGBTQ issues but has made some remarks on Twitter, a number of which have been criticized as transphobic.

Musk tweeted on Sunday in honor of Father’s Day that he loves his children.

I love all my kids so much — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022

