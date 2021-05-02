'Saturday Night Live' Cast Member Chris Redd Drags Elon Musk Before His Big Hosting Debut

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Chris Redd threw some sly shade at big-headed Elon Musk Saturday as the Tesla CEO mused on Twitter about his big upcoming debut hosting the program next weekend.

“Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL,” Musk tweeted. “What should I do?”

Redd fired back: “First, I’d call them sketches,” which is what they are.

Others on Twitter were a tad more vicious.

How about a skit where a selfish billionaire has a tantrum and makes a showy to-do about moving his factory to another state, but that new state is so dysfunctional it has a third-world power grid and runs out of electricity to run his factories and cars? That would be hilarious. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 2, 2021

Juggling some chainsaws while being on fire usually does the trick 🔥 — SafeMars (@Safemartians) May 1, 2021

Play the tree that keeps smashing into Tesla’s on auto pilot — Danny Polishchuk (@Dannyjokes) May 1, 2021

Musk probably needs all the help he can get for his appearance on “SNL” — especially since the comedy crew members don’t appear particularly thrilled about appearing with him next Saturday. That could leave the awkward but full-of-himself billionaire hung out to dry.

Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant in particular already dropped a bit of snark on social media. After Musk tweeted: “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is,” Yang snapped: “What the fuck does this even mean?”

Bryant merely posted on Instagram a quote by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) about the “moral obscenity” of the ultra rich.

dying at bowen yang's instagram stories after snl announced elon musk is hosting pic.twitter.com/6VVQ47frkR — megan (@chaoticmlkhotel) April 25, 2021

the absolute shade from Aidy Bryant after announcing that @nbcsnl will have Elon Musk as host. good for her pic.twitter.com/G1K4R0sNEq — abby (@abbymorr11) April 24, 2021

Writer Andrew Dismukes posted on Instagram: “Only CEO I want to do a sketch with is Cher-E Oteri,” over a photo of “SNL” alum Cheri Oteri.

“Weekend Update” co-anchor quipped to Jimmy Fallon earlier this week that he hopes the billionaire will uphold the “SNL” tradition of hosts to give “a couple million dollars” to the cast members. Che did say, however, he was “excited” to meet Musk.

Cast members reportedly won’t be forced to appear with Musk fi they don’t want to.

“Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don’t have to do it,” a source told Page Six in The New York Post. “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels “won’t ever make them do anything they don’t want to do,” the source added.

The musical guest next Saturday is Miley Cyrus.