'Daily Show' Elon Musk Video Exposes Tesla Mogul (With Help From William Shatner)

Actor William Shatner narrates an eight-minute “DailyShowography” about Tesla CEO Elon Musk. via Associated Press

Although Elon Musk has become a ubiquitous presence in the world, there may be a lot that people don’t know about the Tesla mogul.

Luckily, “The Daily Show” has taken the time to fill that void with an eight-minute “DailyShowography” about Musk narrated by William Shatner.

The video aptly describes Musk as “part Thomas Edison, part Iron Man, part annoying dude in the group chat,” and explains just how he attained his current celebrity.

“Like so many tech entrepreneurs, he earned his unimaginable wealth by doing something invaluable for society,” Shatner narrates. “Selling a start-up you’ve never heard of to a company that doesn’t exist anymore.”

The video also notes some of Musk’s lesser-known achievements, like the time he crashed his million-dollar “supercar” and the record label he started just so he could release his own EDM track.

“A banger all the more impressive considering Musk had clearly never heard music before,” Shatner said, slyly adding: “Yes, Elon Musk refuses to stay in his lane, much like a Tesla on auto-pilot.”

