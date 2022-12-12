What's Hot

Elon Musk Declares 'I'm Rich, Bitch!' After Thousands Boo Him At Dave Chappelle Show

The Twitter boss was egged on by Chappelle amid the jeers, which the comedian used in his routine.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Twitter owner Elon Musk discovered Sunday that mass firings, enabling online hate and threatening Dr. Anthony Fauci can get you booed by the thousands. (Watch the videos below)

The tech billionaire got showered with jeers when comedian Dave Chappelle introduced him onstage during his routine at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Chappelle tried to work the Tesla CEO into his set as the boos intensified.

In video shared on Musk’s own platform (where some footage was reportedly deleted at the source), Chappelle told fans: “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world.”

As the jeers became apparent, Chappelle cracked to Musk, “It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience.” The comedian, who’s courted controversy himself with jokes about transgender people and a recent “Saturday Night Live” monologue about antisemitism, continued to riff on the disapproval flowing from the the crowd.

“All these people that are booing, I’m just pointing out the obvious — they have terrible seats,” Chappelle said.

“His whole business model is fuck Earth, I’m leaving anyway,” the comedian joked, referring to Musk’s plans for travel to Mars.

“The first comedy club on Mars, that should be mine,” he added. “A deal’s a deal, boss.”

Chappelle implored fans to “shut the fuck up.”

“Do you hear that sound, Elon? That’s the sound of pending civil unrest,” Chappelle said.

The two exchanged a bro handshake and a hug but that reportedly wasn’t all. Chris Rock came onstage and Chappelle urged Musk to yell “I’m rich, bitch!” — an old Chappelle refrain — according to additional video. Musk obliged.

Musk dubiously tweeted Monday that he received 90% cheers but that the public boos were a first for him. “It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists ... but nahhh,” he wrote on Twitter.

