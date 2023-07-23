On Saturday night, the embattled tech CEO announced his plans to retire the site’s iconic blue bird logo and rebrand the platform under the x.com domain with a new logo.
“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds” Musk tweeted.
Rolling out the rebrand in real-time, he told followers, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”
Hours later, Musk unveiled a glowing X graphic in a video, describing the design as partially Art Deco-inspired. He also said tweets will be called an X and followers will be called viewers, similar to YouTube and TikTok’s phrasing.
Pointing to his long-held love of X’s, the CEO posted a photo of himself at the 2012 launch of the Tesla model X.
“Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X,” he wrote while crossing his arms “X-Men”-style in the photo.
Another hint? He and singer Grimes call their son X Æ A-XII by “X.”
The Twitter bird has been around since the site’s inception in 2006. Co-founder Biz Stone said he named the bird Larry T. Bird, in honor of the NBA legend Larry Bird.