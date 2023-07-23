Elon Musk is ready to make Twitter unrecognizable.

On Saturday night, the embattled tech CEO announced his plans to retire the site’s iconic blue bird logo and rebrand the platform under the x.com domain with a new logo.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds” Musk tweeted.

Rolling out the rebrand in real-time, he told followers, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Hours later, Musk unveiled a glowing X graphic in a video, describing the design as partially Art Deco-inspired. He also said tweets will be called an X and followers will be called viewers, similar to YouTube and TikTok’s phrasing.

Pointing to his long-held love of X’s, the CEO posted a photo of himself at the 2012 launch of the Tesla model X.

“Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X,” he wrote while crossing his arms “X-Men”-style in the photo.

Another hint? He and singer Grimes call their son X Æ A-XII by “X.”