Elon Musk And Grimes Apparently Disagree On How To Pronounce Their Baby's Name

Elon Musk’s newborn is going to be a very confused little kid if his parents can’t agree on how to say his name some time soon.

On Thursday, the Tesla founder appeared on the latest episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast and a little over 30 seconds into the interview, host Joe Rogan asked the question on many people’s minds: How the SpaceX do you pronounce his baby X Æ A-12’s name?

“Just X, like the letter X,” Musk began. “And then the ‘Æ’ is pronounced ‘ash.’”

He added: “And then A-12 is my contribution. The Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever.”

The thing is, Musk’s partner and the mother of his newborn, Grimes, was asked the same exact question on Instagram on Thursday and gave a completely different answer.

“It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I,” she said.

Grimes also suggested that “Æ” was pronounced like “AI” on Twitter Tuesday:

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

So, there you have it.

The pronunciation of “Æ” is still unclear but, really, what’s in a name? That which we call a X Æ A-12 by any other name would be just as … confusing.