Elon Musk Causes A Furor With Tweet Comparing Justin Trudeau To Hitler

Tesla CEO Elon Musk caused a furor on social media on Thursday when he posted a tweet that comparing Nazi leader Adolf Hitler to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.
Musk’s tweet was apparently part of his continuing effort to support the Canadian truck drivers who have staged a blockade in Ottawa, the nation’s capital, to protest the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers.
Although Musk eventually deleted the tweet, screenshots of what he tweeted are forever:
This is nothing new for the world’s richest internet troll person, who seems to get his kicks provoking people on social media.
But the Hitler comparison was a bit much for many people.
However, one person felt the tweet added to the many similarities Musk already shares with another automotive icon known for antisemitic views.