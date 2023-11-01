Elon Musk And Joe Rogan’s Robin Hood Podcast Moment Is... Something

Joe Rogan was ridiculed for trying to play Robin Hood when he invited Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk onto his podcast.
On an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” released on Spotify Tuesday, Rogan channeled his inner Robin of Loxley when he bet Musk (the sheriff of Nottingham?) the princely sum of $1 that he could pierce one of his new Tesla Cybertrucks with an arrow, during a discussion about the car’s bulletproof body.
But the podcaster’s arrow barely scratched the vehicle’s surface.
It was a good job. Luckily, Rogan didn’t aim at a window.
Watch the video here:
Musk shared a snap of the stunt on his X platform, formerly known as Twitter.
Misspelling Rogan’s surname, the billionaire captioned the image: “Joe Rohan shatters an arrow on Cybertruck that would easily go through a normal car.”
The post turned Musk and Rogan into figures of fun: