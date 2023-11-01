Elon Musk And Joe Rogan’s Robin Hood Podcast Moment Is... Something

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Joe Rogan was ridiculed for trying to play Robin Hood when he invited Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk onto his podcast.

On an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” released on Spotify Tuesday, Rogan channeled his inner Robin of Loxley when he bet Musk (the sheriff of Nottingham?) the princely sum of $1 that he could pierce one of his new Tesla Cybertrucks with an arrow, during a discussion about the car’s bulletproof body.

Advertisement

But the podcaster’s arrow barely scratched the vehicle’s surface.

It was a good job. Luckily, Rogan didn’t aim at a window.

Watch the video here:

Musk shared a snap of the stunt on his X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Misspelling Rogan’s surname, the billionaire captioned the image: “Joe Rohan shatters an arrow on Cybertruck that would easily go through a normal car.”

Joe Rohan shatters an arrow on Cybertruck that would easily go through a normal car pic.twitter.com/XSMjnoE5Xp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2023

The post turned Musk and Rogan into figures of fun:

Okay but how many charging stations are there in Gondor? https://t.co/k4UwkvLXNz — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

The chances of odd podcaster Joe Rogan attacking my Volvo with an arrow are minimal; I hereby refuse to buy your aluminium wheelbarrow. https://t.co/q8SAViGSo5 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 31, 2023

[guy trying to sell a car] "This arrow would easily go through a normal car." https://t.co/9jK2esK5gR — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) October 31, 2023

I wonder how often this comes up in market research of user needs. https://t.co/zWVHNOc5RI — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) October 31, 2023

this is great news for me and the thousands of americans who live in constant fear of joe rogan shooting them with a bow and arrow https://t.co/gyfVXtHcaY — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) November 1, 2023

This will be very useful for the next Battle of Hastings. https://t.co/JV8do0wC7V — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

Finally I will be safe from Robin Hood https://t.co/V4Cn6YnlS4 — Fred Delicious 🍆 (@Fred_Delicious) November 1, 2023

If only the French had the Cyber Truck at Agincourt. https://t.co/2bCLU1zfej — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) October 31, 2023

Now I finally understand the necessity of the Cybertruck. I'm *constantly* being shot at by archers when I'm out driving, it's become a serious problem. My fault for living in Sherwood Forest, I suppose. https://t.co/aITcJQfbkd — Tom Doran 🇺🇦🏴🇬🇧 (@portraitinflesh) November 1, 2023

Well, the next time I’m worried about a Parthian archer attack it’ll be my goto. https://t.co/1tsj7n4T1E — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 31, 2023

Perfect for those drivers who might suddenly need to defend Agincourt against some stout English longbowmen. https://t.co/wz8FlwveHN — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

This was a top selling point in the 1400s. https://t.co/BCVPCRIyMb — Coach Duggs (@CoachDuggs) October 31, 2023

that’s great. cant fucking stand when people shoot at my car with a bow and arrow. my son was killed this way in 1521 when we drove past a castle https://t.co/0J3qESvx76 — cory (@coolmathgame_) October 31, 2023

Tweet flagged for sweaty divorced-guy energy https://t.co/dSWPMsiGCm — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 31, 2023

Congrats to Elon and team, I guess, on building a car that could’ve survived the Battle of Agincourt https://t.co/sqQapb9Mow — Ames Grawert 🎃 (@AmesCG) November 1, 2023

Finally. Now I can drive through Sherwood Forest without having to worry about that rapscallion Robin Hood and his band of merry men. Try to take from my coin-purse, will you? Hah! Mayhaps it could also have an attack mode where guns pop out of the sides? Something to think about https://t.co/uXmNwhovvr — War Wolf (@sabatonfan69) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

Yeah, but I'm saying that TruCoat. You don't get it, you get arrow problems. https://t.co/HkxPsBhrmH pic.twitter.com/BU3oOcvzrL — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 31, 2023