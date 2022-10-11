Elon Musk Says Kanye West Took His Concerns 'To Heart' — And Twitter Has Thoughts

Elon Musk said Monday that he had spoken to Kanye West about the rapper’s tweet threatening to go “death con 3” on Jews ― and his take on the conversation angered many on Twitter.

“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” Musk wrote on the platform after welcoming his “friend” back to Twitter earlier.

Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has been on a run of controversial antics, but his hateful missive caught the most attention.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote in the now-removed tweet. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Musk’s fatherly reaction to the severe nature of Ye’s words didn’t endear the “world’s richest man” to the platform he is poised to own. People sarcastically called him out.

“Talked to Hitler today & expressed my concerns about his recent Kristallnacht, which I think he took to heart,” one Twitter user snarked.

Check out the reactions below.

oh thank god. kanye west took elon musk's concerns to heart 👍🏽 https://t.co/Dn6SXV2KSe — manny (@mannyfidel) October 11, 2022

Talked to Hitler today & expressed my concerns about his recent Kristallnacht, which I think he took to heart — Angela Gillette (@gillette_girl) October 11, 2022

Pretty sure Kanye took your concerns to heart and will post something just as revolting at next available opportunity.



He is not a well person. — Denise Louis 🌻 (@birdyluisa) October 11, 2022

This is hilariously dumb. You gonna have a little sit down with everyone that says something offensive on the new Twitter? And then determine whether or not they “took it to heart”? 🤣 — Kunu (@it_means_chuck) October 11, 2022

Elon Musk talked to JK Rowling today & expressed his concerns about her recent tweet, which he thinks she took to heart.



*parody* — CJ Murrumbeena (@CJMurrumbeena) October 11, 2022

I am sure he took it to heart! Lol. Just like Putin takes your proposals for cessation of hostilities to heart. They both will never do it again because you talked to them! Just because you are smart doesn’t mean you also can’t be gullible. Ye has a long history, too repeat again — Dumbo GOP (@DumboGOP) October 11, 2022