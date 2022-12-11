'Free Speech Absolutist' Elon Musk Reportedly Threatens To Sue Twitter Workers Who Leak To Press

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who has described himself as a “free speech absolutist,” is now threatening to sue his own employees who leak information to the press, according to an email he sent to workers reportedly leaked Saturday to a media organization.

Musk issued a message warning the company’s workers against leaking “confidential” information, and threatening to sue “for damages” those who violated non-disclosure agreements, according to the email obtained by tech outlet Platformer. Managing Editor Zoe Schiffer then distributed Musk’s message — on Twitter.

Musk asked staffers to sign a pledge indicating they understood his email, and said he expected a response by 5 p.m. Saturday, Schiffer said. She did not post the actual email in an effort to do everything possible to protect the source, she said.

It was a dramatic turnaround from Musk’s catch phrase “transparency is the key to trust,” and “sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

Musk could not immediately be reached for comment.

NEW: Elon Musk is threatening to sue Twitter employees who leak confidential information to the press. He's asking staffers to sign a pledge indicating they've understood. Here's the email: — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) December 10, 2022

As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company's interests and in violation of their NDA. 1/ — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) December 10, 2022

This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages. 2/ — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) December 10, 2022

Musk says occasional slip ups are understandable "but breaking your word by sending detailed info to the media" with the intent to harm Twitter "will receive the response it deserves."



Employees have by 5pm today to respond. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) December 10, 2022

Last year, Tesla owners who tested a beta version of the automaker’s Full Self-Driving technology were asked to sign NDAs to block information critical of the software to the media and the public.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent letters to Tesla complaining about the software issues — and the NDAs.

