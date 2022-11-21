Elon Musk Likes Kanye West’s ‘Shalom’ Tweet Following Antisemitic Tirades

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, began posting to Twitter again on Sunday and immediately invited controversy ― and a “like” from the platform’s owner and CEO Elon Musk ― by tweeting “shalom” alongside a smiley face.

Ye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked last month after he violated their policies by posting antisemitic content. Twitter took down a post from the artist that said he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” among other alarming comments. Days earlier, he had worn a shirt emblazoned with the divisive phrase “White Lives Matter.” The episode prompted multiple companies to cut ties with Ye ― including his talent agency, Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga and Foot Locker.

Ye’s Twitter account was later restored, but he had been inactive on the platform since early November when he said he was doing a 30-day “verbal fast.”

On Sunday, following Musk’s move to reinstate several suspended Twitter accounts, Ye tweeted for the first time in weeks, writing: “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.” In response to that tweet, Musk wrote: “Don’t kill what ye hate. Save what ye love.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has reportedly nixed its communications department.

Several hours later, Ye followed up with a second tweet that read “Shalom,” the Hebrew word for peace used by Jewish people as a greeting and parting salutation.

Though the rapper attracted immediate backlash for appearing to make light of recent controversies, his tweet got the support of the platform’s CEO, who liked it minutes after it was posted.

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Ye repeatedly doubled down on his antisemitic rhetoric in the weeks following his “death con 3” tweet and declined to sincerely apologize.

Multiple people who had worked with him over the past decade also came forward to allege that, behind the scenes, the rapper had been making antisemitic statements for years.

According to NBC News, one former employee received a settlement from Ye after alleging he praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis during business meetings. Another business executive who worked for Ye and also received a settlement told CNN the artist had an “obsession” with the Nazi leader. Ye reportedly denied the allegations from both employees.

Musk, who finalized his $44 billion takeover of Twitter last month, on Saturday unlocked the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned after he incited the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol.