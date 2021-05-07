Tesla CEO Elon Musk further sparked fears among “Saturday Night Live” fans when he warned that he’s a “wild card” in the lead-up to his hosting debut.

The SpaceX founder appeared in a promo on Thursday with musical guest Miley Cyrus and “SNL” cast member Cecily Strong. “I’m a wild card, so there’s no telling what I may do,” Musk boasted. Reminded that their mothers would be there because it’s Mother’s Day weekend, Musk then promised to be “good-ish.”

For one thing, investors have been pleading with Musk for weeks to plug the cryptocurrency Dogecoin on live TV. The value of Dogecoin, which features a shiba inu and was founded as a joke, rocketed after Musk dubbed himself the “Dogefather” in a tweet touting his “SNL” appearance, triggering a 30% spike in Dogecoin value.

The Dogefather

SNL May 8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2021

Bowen Yang, Chris Redd and Andrew Dismukes have also dragged Musk on Twitter. But Michael Che and Pete Davidson have defended his appearance.

Musk’s pending debut is resurrecting memories of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s appearance as host in 2015.

“SNL” writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost said in his 2020 book “A Punchable Face” that Trump’s appearance “was a wake-up call for our show.” That episode “has not aged well, politically or comedically,” he added. Jost called Trump’s appearance a “confederate statue” in entertainment.