Elon Musk Goofs That He Can't Get Rid Of Dumb New Twitter Name

Elon Musk is trolling himself on Twitter, claiming he’s unable to change his cringey new Twitter profile handle, “Mr. Tweet.”

It was unclear why Musk, who purchased Twitter last year for $44 billion and named himself CEO, was unable to make the change. Twitter users, however, have complained the last few months of the difficulty of changing a Twitter profile name.

Advertisement

Musk’s last Twitter name was “Chief Twit.” He changed it after a lawyer mistakenly referred to him as “Mr. Tweet” in a courtroom where a Tesla investors’ lawsuit is being heard. The investors are suing Musk after his misleading 2018 tweet saying that funding had been “secured” to take Tesla private roiled its stock value.

Nicholas Porritt, who is representing the shareholders, made the gaffe on Monday.

He referred to the mistake as a “Freudian slip.” But Musk, who was testifying at the time, quipped that it was “probably an accurate description,” reported Business Insider — and then changed his profile name.

“Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday — still as “Mr. Tweet.” He added a laughing emoji, so he’s apparently not upset about it.

Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back 🤣 — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 25, 2023

Advertisement

The Verge reported in November that users who were verified under Twitter’s pre-Musk policy weren’t able to change their display names on the app. The change was reportedly aimed at safeguarding against impersonation amid Twitter’s tangled new verification system. It was supposedly fixed at some point.

Twitter followers had some responding squawks to Mr. Tweet’s tweet.

If only you knew someone in management! — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 25, 2023

You left my name stuck as GIANT PENIS for an entire month and my replies are still full of jokes about it.



This is divine retribution. — Count Dankula (@CountDankulaTV) January 25, 2023

So now i can change my name to Elon Musk? 😎 — Ali Ahmad Awan (@AliAhmadAwan_) January 25, 2023