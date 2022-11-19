Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter

A stinging nickname for Twitter owner Elon Musk trended worldwide on his own social media platform: “Space Karen.”

The term — a mashup of Musk’s ambitions in space and the pejorative label usually used to describe a white woman showing privileged behavior — has been tweeted before. But it turbocharged on Friday and early Saturday after a man reportedly calling himself a “projection activist” projected a series of mocking monikers onto the company’s San Francisco HQ.

Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has gone hardcore tonight. #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/DoG5pDD4AD — Muskrat McRatfu*ker needs to resign as CEO (@christoq) November 18, 2022

Other insults included “bankruptcy baby,” “petulant pimple” and “mediocre man child.”

The hashtags #RIPTwitter, #GoodByeTwitter and #TwitterDown have also trended on his platform this week as users feared the worst following mass resignations at the company and a number of apparently haphazard decisions from the owner himself.

space Karen is pretty funny https://t.co/tpGi84R3Qr — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 18, 2022

Whoever projected ‘Elon Musk: Space Karen’ (among a string of other creative and on point insults) onto the twitter headquarters building, I salut you — LOUISAHHH (@LOUISAHHHh) November 18, 2022

"Space Karen"

If I hadn't fired everyone, I'd want to talk to a manager https://t.co/2E6XV1hd9Z — Elon Musk (Parody) (@RobertsOhioD6) November 18, 2022

I am still laughing at “Space Karen” — Calling All Astronauts (@CAA_Official) November 18, 2022

All the employees who left today should get together and create "Quitter", a social media platform that looks and operates just like Twitter did before Space Karen bought it. — Mark Russell (@Manruss) November 18, 2022

I think 'Space Karen' is my favourite 🤣 https://t.co/glogEuvGvS — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) November 18, 2022

“Space Karen”.

I’m going out tonight and I plan to use that. https://t.co/XQqnDa6lxm — Virginia Trioli (@LaTrioli) November 18, 2022