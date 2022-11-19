Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter

A stinging nickname for Twitter owner Elon Musk trended worldwide on his own social media platform: “Space Karen.”
The term — a mashup of Musk’s ambitions in space and the pejorative label usually used to describe a white woman showing privileged behavior — has been tweeted before. But it turbocharged on Friday and early Saturday after a man reportedly calling himself a “projection activist” projected a series of mocking monikers onto the company’s San Francisco HQ.
Other insults included “bankruptcy baby,” “petulant pimple” and “mediocre man child.”
The hashtags #RIPTwitter, #GoodByeTwitter and #TwitterDown have also trended on his platform this week as users feared the worst following mass resignations at the company and a number of apparently haphazard decisions from the owner himself.