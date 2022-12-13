What's Hot

U.S. Scientists Confirm Major Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Energy

Jay Leno Opens Up About Burn Injuries In Classic Stand-Up Fashion

After Undergoing Brain Surgery, I Was Diagnosed With Cancer. Then I Got News I Never Expected.

Vladimir Putin Cancels End-Of-Year Press Conference As Russian Anti-War Feeling Grows

What To Do If You Think You're Being Tracked By An Unknown AirTag

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Settles Lawsuits Over Shooting

New York City To Honor Central Park Five At Park Entrance

Seth Meyers Baffled By Weird Timing Of Trump's 'Isolation' At Mar-A-Lago

SEC Charges Former FTX CEO With Defrauding Crypto Investors

Skip Bayless And Shannon Sharpe Quarrel For Real On 'Undisputed' And It's Intense

Injured Jan. 6 Capitol Police Officer To Step Down From Job 'To Focus On Healing'

Army Vet Dies While Delivering Free Bikes To Children Hit By Hurricane Ian

Business
elon musk

Elon Musk No Longer World's Richest Person

Another very wealthy guy seized the mantle.
Sara Boboltz

Reporter, HuffPost

Elon Musk has been knocked down a peg on the list of the world’s richest people, according to both Forbes and Bloomberg, ceding the top spot to European luxury fashion scion Bernard Arnault.

The new CEO of Twitter saw his wealth shrink in recent days as shares of his electric car company, Tesla, took a dip.

He is still, of course, inconceivably wealthy. Musk has a net worth of about $177 billion, second to Arnault’s roughly $189 billion, per Forbes.

Bloomberg made Musk’s No. 2 status official Tuesday, while Forbes did so Monday; both outlets maintain lists of individuals who have managed to hoard more money than every other person on planet Earth.

Like many executives, Musk is compensated in large amounts of stock, meaning that his net worth is partially subject to the whims of the market. He arrived among the richest of the rich after Tesla stock began to soar in 2020. The stock is currently trading at around $160 per share, down from a high of more than $400 in November 2021.

Some critics say that Musk’s interest in Twitter is at least partially to blame for Tesla’s decline. He appears determined to remake the social media giant into a welcoming home for once-banished right-wing extremists, and in the process he has fired around half the company while scaring off advertisers in droves.

The world’s current richest person, Arnault, heads up LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA., which owns the iconic handbag-maker included in its name, along with Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Tiffany & Co., Sephora and other global brands.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Sara Boboltz - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community