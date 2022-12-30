Elon Musk Still Getting Slammed For Elevating Predictions By Putin Ally

After the messages Monday by Russian Ukrainian War cheerleader Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Musk posted: “Epic thread!”

Are you a Russian agent/ propagandist now? Why are you doing this? — Lucy Turnbull AO💉 (@LucyTurnbull_AO) December 26, 2022

Are you F out of your mind? Cheering on a Russian war criminal “predicting” a civil war in the US? Tesla shareholders must be thrilled! — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 26, 2022

This thread is seriously malignant. Why would you endorse this. — Geoff Whitehouse (@feathertail1) December 28, 2022

Roughly four hours later — after Musk was swamped by criticism — he mocked Medvedev for the “most absurd predictions I’ve ever heard.”

Those are definitely the most absurd predictions I’ve ever heard, while also showing astonishing lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2022

U constantly joking with war criminals — Nimrod Kamer (@nnimrodd) December 28, 2022

Some Musk allies insisted the “epic thread” comment was the billionaire’s way of “trolling Russian propaganda,” a perspective Musk appeared to endorse. Others said he was encouraging the propaganda of a Putin henchman and “genocidal racist.”

In either case, Musk’s comment helped rocket attention to Medvedev’s posts.

In October, Musk pushed his own pro-Russia “peace plan”for Ukraine, despite having no experience in world affairs and global negotiations. He urged Ukraine to cede territory to the nation that invaded it and continues to bomb.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a sarcastic Twitter poll in response, asking “which Elon Musk do you like more?” One who supports Ukraine” or “One who supports Russia.”

Anti-Putin political activist and world chess champ Garry Kasparov, bashed Musk’s plan.

“This is moral idiocy, repetition of Kremlin propaganda, a betrayal of Ukrainian courage and sacrifice, and puts a few minutes browsing Crimea on Wikipedia over the current horrific reality of Putin’s bloody war,” Kasparov said on Twitter.