What's Hot

Janelle James And Quinta Brunson Steal The Show At SAG Awards Before They Start

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Dilbert Distributor Severs Ties To Creator Over Race Remarks

Blood Spatter Expert Suggests 2 Shooters In Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial

New Deadly Quake Hits Turkey, Toppling More Buildings

Sally Field Hailed For Self-Aware 'White Girl' Speech At SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain Says Her Fall At SAG Awards Had A Silver Lining

CIA Director Says Putin 'Too Confident' He Can Defeat Ukraine As China Weighs Lethal Aid

Katy Perry Moved To Tears By School Shooting Survivor's 'American Idol' Audition

John Fetterman On 'Path To Recovery' After Checking Into Hospital For Depression

Mexican President Posts Photo Of What He Claims Is An Elf

This Horror Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

U.S. NewsRacismmediaelon musk

Elon Musk Calls Media 'Racist' After Outlets Remove Racist Dilbert Creator’s Cartoons

The Twitter CEO did not condemn Scott Adams' remarks about Black people and instead tweeted and retweeted content that appeared to support what Adams said.
Nina Golgowski

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

|
Elon Musk called the media racist after a number of newspapers dropped Scott Adams' Dilbert cartoons following Adams' comments calling Black people "a hate group."
Elon Musk called the media racist after a number of newspapers dropped Scott Adams' Dilbert cartoons following Adams' comments calling Black people "a hate group."
Hannibal Hanschke via Reuters

Twitter CEO Elon Musk questioned why people were complaining about racist remarks made by the cartoon creator of “Dilbert,” then deleted his tweet and instead went off on how the media is racist.

“What exactly are they complaining about?” Musk tweeted early Sunday in response to cartoonist Scott Adams highlighting The Washington Post and other papers dropping his cartoons.

The media outlets made the decision after Adams called Black people “a hate group” and advised white people to “get the hell away” from them because of his perception that all Black people are racist against white people. He cited a recent Rasmussen poll as a reason for generalizing and condemning the entire Black race. The poll found that 53% of the Black respondents ― of 1,000 people polled total ― agreed with the statement: “It’s okay to be white,” while 26% disagreed and the remaining 21% said they are not sure.

Adams, who said he lives in a predominantly white neighborhood because of its racial demographics, added that he’s been helping Black people “all my life” but he no longer will.

It’s not clear whether Musk deleted his tweet after learning about what Adams said or for other reasons. He did not condemn Adams remarks after, however, and instead appeared to tweet and retweet content that would support Adams’ beliefs. He also went off on the media for cutting ties with Adams while calling it “racist.”

Elon Musk called the media racist while responding to someone taking issue with the Dilbert cartoons being removed from media outlets.
Elon Musk called the media racist while responding to someone taking issue with the Dilbert cartoons being removed from media outlets.
Twitter
Musk had not condemned Adams' comments as of Sunday afternoon, though he offered agreement with one Twitter user who offered commentary on both sides of the discussion.
Musk had not condemned Adams' comments as of Sunday afternoon, though he offered agreement with one Twitter user who offered commentary on both sides of the discussion.
Twitter
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Nina Golgowski - Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community