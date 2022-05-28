Elon Musk Says He Welcomes Recession So Money Stops 'Raining' Down On 'Fools'

In what many critics deemed a spectacular self-own, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in a Tweet that he welcomed a global recession so money would stop “raining” down on “fools.”
Musk posted the comment Thursday in response to a question concerning his attitude about a possible coming recession.
As for raining money, critics were happy to point out that Musk has been the recipient of millions of dollars in tax breaks ($64 million from Texas alone), and a very hefty government loan, among other support.
Tesla scooped up a $465 million loan in 2009 as part of a federal stimulus package, which financed the development and manufacture of Tesla’s groundbreaking Model S.
In 2015, the Los Angles Times estimated that Musk’s companies had already benefited from some $5 billion in government support.
In an added dig, the self-awareness-challenged Musk accused people who have been stuck working remotely because of the pandemic of now being under the delusion that they “don’t actually need to word hard.” He chuckled: “Rude awakening inbound!”
Musk figured in his tweet that a good recession would last up to 18 months so “negative cash flow” resource-gobbling enterprises can “die” — apparently forgetting that it took Tesla nine years to post its first annual profit.
Twitter critics had a “rude awakening” (inbound!) for Musk.