U.S. News
Elon Musk Says He Will Resign As Twitter CEO After Securing Successor

The billionaire posted a poll over the weekend asking Twitter users if he should step down. The majority voted "yes."
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Elon Musk on Tuesday claimed he will resign as CEO of Twitter once he has found a replacement.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” the billionaire tweeted.

On Sunday, Musk posted a poll on the social media platform asking users if he should step down as its head, and said he would abide by the results.

More than 17.5 million votes were cast. A majority ― 57.5% ― voted yes.

Shortly after posting the poll, Musk had said he did not have anyone lined up to take over. “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” he tweeted.

Musk appointed himself CEO less than two months ago, shortly after finalizing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter at the end of October. He immediately dissolved the company’s board of directors, fired top executives and laid off around half the company’s workforce.

Since then, the self-avowed “free speech absolutist” has made a long list of erratic changes to the company’s policies, including those pertaining to content moderation, suspended users and promotion of competitors.

He has repeatedly made and then reversed decisions, seemingly on personal whims, and enacted major changes on the platform based on “yes” or “no” Twitter polls.

Last week, he attracted enormous backlash after Twitter suddenly and without explanation suspended several prominent tech journalists who had reported on him. He later accused them of effectively sharing his “assassination coordinates” by reporting on a Twitter account that tracked his private plane’s flights.

