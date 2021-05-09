COMEDY

Elon Musk Takes A Bow As First 'SNL' Host Ever With Asperger's

"Or at least the first to admit it," he deadpans.

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk “ran human in emulation mode” pretty convincingly — as he promised to do on stage — as host of “Saturday Night Live” in his debut appearance as the “first person with Asperger’s” to ever appear on the program.

He was arrogant, quirky — and funny. And his mom even managed to squeeze in a promo for his pet investment in Dogecoin, as fans of the cryptocurrency held their breath everywhere.

Musk doesn’t think he’s so bad, and that he has a great vision for the future. “I believe in a renewable energy future,” he declared. “I believe that humanity must become an interplanetary space-faring civilization. Those seem like exciting goals, don’t they?”

If “I just posted that on Twitter, I’d be fine. But I also write things like, ’69 days after 4/20 again haha.’”

So maybe he’s not cool, he confessed.

“To anyone I’ve offended, I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars in a rocket ship,” he boasted. “Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?” 

He teased that he could really surprise people because the show was live — and streamed live on YouTube around the world for the first time ever. 

“I could say something truly shocking: Like I drive a Prius,” he said, totally deadpan.

Colin Jost later joked on “Weekend Update” that Musk hosted the show so he’d have an alibi when the Chinese rocket ship crashed into the ocean Saturday night.

