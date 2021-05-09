Elon Musk Takes A Bow As First 'SNL' Host Ever With Asperger's

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk “ran human in emulation mode” pretty convincingly — as he promised to do on stage — as host of “Saturday Night Live” in his debut appearance as the “first person with Asperger’s” to ever appear on the program.

He was arrogant, quirky — and funny. And his mom even managed to squeeze in a promo for his pet investment in Dogecoin, as fans of the cryptocurrency held their breath everywhere.

Musk doesn’t think he’s so bad, and that he has a great vision for the future. “I believe in a renewable energy future,” he declared. “I believe that humanity must become an interplanetary space-faring civilization. Those seem like exciting goals, don’t they?”

If “I just posted that on Twitter, I’d be fine. But I also write things like, ’69 days after 4/20 again haha.’”

So maybe he’s not cool, he confessed.

“To anyone I’ve offended, I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars in a rocket ship,” he boasted. “Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?”

He teased that he could really surprise people because the show was live — and streamed live on YouTube around the world for the first time ever.

“I could say something truly shocking: Like I drive a Prius,” he said, totally deadpan.

Colin Jost later joked on “Weekend Update” that Musk hosted the show so he’d have an alibi when the Chinese rocket ship crashed into the ocean Saturday night.