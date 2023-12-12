Social Media Roasts Elon Musk For His Criticism Of Netflix’s ‘Leave The World Behind’

The internet is poking fun at Elon Musk after the Tesla co-founder totally missed the point of a scene about his cars in the new Netflix drama “Leave the World Behind.”
The post-apocalyptic thriller, which hit Netflix on Friday, features a scene where a fleet of self-driving Tesla cars nearly kill Julia Roberts’ character and her family after a cyber attack sends society into chaos.
On Friday, Musk reacted to the scene on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Teslas can charge from solar panels even if the world goes fully Mad Max and there is no more gasoline!”
X users quickly called out the billionaire tech mogul for seemingly not getting the gist of the scene, which was meant to demonstrate how hackers could potentially leverage everyday tech against people as weapons of mass destruction.
“Completely missed the point of that scene,” one user wrote. “They were self driving Teslas, driving themselves to that road via GPS, to crash into each other blocking the way out. Another reason why this type of tech is dumb.”
Another X user pointed out that Musk seems not to have watched the film, writing: “If Elon actually watched it he’d know that his comment has nothing to do with it.”
Someone else wrote: “Best thing about Leave the World Behind is it triggered Elon.”
Sci-fi movies aside, Tesla’s automatic driving tech has raised serious real-world concerns. Earlier this year, an American Prospect article, citing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, warned that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system “is likely on the order of ten times more dangerous at driving than humans.”
“Leave the World Behind” made its way to the No. 1 spot on Netflix, but it’s been met with mixed reviews. It earned a 75% Tomatometer score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but received only a 38% audience rating.
Directed by Sam Esmail, the thriller also stars Ethan Hawke, Myha’la Herrold and Mahershala Ali. “Leave the World Behind” is now streaming on Netflix.