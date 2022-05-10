Elon Musk Says He Would Allow Trump Back On Twitter

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former President Donald Trump once he becomes the social media giant’s owner.

The Tesla CEO said he believes Twitter made a mistake in banning the Republican, who routinely used the website to enable hate, encourage violence and push lies.

“I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” Musk said at a Financial Times event, adding that the ban “alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

Twitter banned the former president amid the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, citing the risk of further violence.