Elon Musk Reportedly Had Twins Last Year With One Of His Company Execs

Elon Musk had two more children last year with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his company Neuralink, according to court documents obtained by Insider.

The twins were reportedly born weeks before the Tesla founder and musician Grimes had a baby daughter via surrogate in December 2021.

In April, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the twins’ names to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” Insider reported.

The order was reportedly approved by a judge in Austin, Texas, in May, though the children’s names were not disclosed.

Zilis currently works as director of operations and special projects for Neuralink, which Musk co-founded and where he serves as co-CEO. Neuralink is a Silicon Valley start-up that develops devices to connect humans and computers, known as brain-machine interfaces.

The twins bring Musk’s total number of known children to nine. He is father to Exa Dark Sideræl and X AE A-Xii with Grimes, and had twins and triplets via IVF with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Musk, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2008.

