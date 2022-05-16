Elon Musk Responds To Twitter CEO's Explanation About Spam With Poop Emoji

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal attempted to explain how the platform deals with spam accounts on Monday — but Elon Musk, the social media network’s future owner, didn’t give a crap.
Though he did send a tweet with the poop emoji.
Last week, Musk announced that his deal to buy Twitter was “temporarily on hold” and said in a tweet that his “team” planned to study 100 randomly chosen Twitter profiles to determine their authenticity.
On Monday, Agrawal attempted to explain how spam affects the platform in a detailed 15-part tweet thread in order to explain how Musk’s plan might not be effective unless things were done internally.
Musk apparently thought that statement was crap. Literally, based on his mature, measured response.
Musk was slightly more articulate in a follow-up tweet.
So far, Agrawal hasn’t responded directly to either of Musk’s tweets, but many Twitter users felt compelled to offer their thoughts.