Elon Musk Hilariously Self-Owns With Inadvertent Admission About Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk — who bought the platform last year in a $44 billion deal — posted Tuesday it’s “better to talk to people than communicate via tweet.”
The billionaire’s admission came amid a lengthy exchange with Twitter employee Haraldur Thorleifsson, who wanted to know if he’d been laid off.
Musk mocked Thorleifsson over his query. But their back-and-forth took a turn when Musk revealed he’d video called the staffer “to figure out what’s real vs what I was told.”
Musk later apologized for his “misunderstanding of his situation.”
The “better to talk” than tweet line stood out to critics, though, who mockingly called it the social media giant’s new mission statement.
