Twitter Experiences Widespread Outage, Disruptions On Desktop

Twitter users attempting to access the social media platform on their desktops were temporarily met with error messages and were unable to tweet on the site via web browser on Wednesday night.
Thousands of users increasingly began to report outages beginning around 7:13 p.m. EST, according to Downdetector.com, a website that compiles user outage reports and places them on a graph over a 24-hour time span. Users continued to report outages more than two hours later, the site reported.
The platform’s mobile apps appeared to still function amid the outages, however, some users indicated disruptions with those apps as well.
Twitter’s desktop app appeared to be back up and running around 9:45 p.m. EST.
The company’s Twitter Status page indicated that “all systems” were operational and there had been “no incidents” on Wednesday night.
The outages come two months and one day after Twitter CEO Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the platform in October, an acquisition which has since led the way to a chaotic leadership and changes for users.
The disruptions appeared after Twitter was set to shutdown a data center in Sacramento, California and downsize another center in Atlanta, Georgia by early January — a move that Platformer Managing Editor Zoë Schiffer said will shift a “huge amount of traffic... to its remaining data centers, which could result in increased instability.”
The hashtag #TwitterDown trended on the platform as users grilled Twitter’s stability.