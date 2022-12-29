Twitter Experiences Widespread Outage, Disruptions On Desktop

Twitter users attempting to access the social media platform on their desktops were temporarily met with error messages and were unable to tweet on the site via web browser on Wednesday night.

Thousands of users increasingly began to report outages beginning around 7:13 p.m. EST, according to Downdetector.com, a website that compiles user outage reports and places them on a graph over a 24-hour time span. Users continued to report outages more than two hours later, the site reported.

Advertisement

The platform’s mobile apps appeared to still function amid the outages, however, some users indicated disruptions with those apps as well.

Twitter’s desktop app appeared to be back up and running around 9:45 p.m. EST.

The company’s Twitter Status page indicated that “all systems” were operational and there had been “no incidents” on Wednesday night.

The disruptions appeared after Twitter was set to shutdown a data center in Sacramento, California and downsize another center in Atlanta, Georgia by early January — a move that Platformer Managing Editor Zoë Schiffer said will shift a “huge amount of traffic... to its remaining data centers, which could result in increased instability.”

Advertisement

An error message popped up on desktop users screens as they attempted to access Twitter on Wednesday. Twitter

NEW: Twitter is shutting down its data center in Sacramento and downsizing another in Atlanta by early Jan, likely as a cost saving measure. This means a huge amount of traffic will be shifted to its remaining data centers, which could result in increased instability. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) December 23, 2022

The hashtag #TwitterDown trended on the platform as users grilled Twitter’s stability.

The last Twitter employer trying to reboot the router #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/YFDJwlGRyR — jvlfilms (@jvlfilms) December 29, 2022

Twitter down? You know where to find me... pic.twitter.com/echgQnXcwg — Iggy ✿ #BLM ACAB LLG (@BlackGallade) December 29, 2022

I may be one of the last accounts online. If you're seeing this, there are other survivors. Go to the north, there is a compound there with access #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/MDD5LxvlEA — Patrick 🐀 (@PaddyHuff) December 29, 2022

Advertisement