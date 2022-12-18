Washington Post Tech Journalist Taylor Lorenz Bounced Off Twitter

The Twitter account of Washington Post tech journalist Taylor Lorenz was suspended Saturday after Lorenz reported that she had asked Twitter CEO Elon Musk for a comment about a story she was working on.

“Earlier tonight, Elon Musk suspended my Twitter account,” she wrote on her Substack late Saturday. “I received zero communication from the company on why I was suspended or what terms I violated.”

Lorenz said she and colleague Drew Harwell had reached out several times to Musk about their story via email. When he did not respond, Lorenz said they sent the following tweet:

Journalist Taylor Lorenz's Twitter account was suspended after she said she sent this tweet to Elon Musk. Screen Shot/Substack/Taylor Lorenz

Lorenz didn’t reveal what the story was about. But her tweet appeared to be in response to a complaint by Musk that he was being “doxxed” — his location revealed — via a flight tracking site.

Lorenz called Musk’s action “super crazy. Elon seems to banning anyone who disagrees with him,” Lorenz said in a video she shared on TikTok Saturday.

There has been no comment from Musk or Twitter about the action against Lorenz.

Another journalist account suspended on Twitter. Screen Shot/Twitter/ Taylor Lorenze

The suspension of Lorenz’s account follows a massive controversy after Musk on Thursday suddenly suspended several prominent tech journalists from major media including CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

He claimed he was being doxxed when some of them posted links to the site that tracks his flights. He allowed several of the journalists back on Twitter Friday.

After those several suspensions, a spokesperson for the United Nations on Friday called Musk’s “arbitrary” silencing of journalists “very disturbing,” which set a “dangerous precedent” for free speech. European leaders warned that Musk’s actions ran afoul of EU protections for free speech.

Musk until recently had insisted he was a “free speech absolutist.”

Journalists and others were outraged by Musk’s crackdown on Lorenz.

Taylor Lorenz's account was suspended after tweeting at @elonmusk asking for comment. Here is what she has to say: "Cancel culture has gone too far. I think the way that musk is arbitrarily banning anyone who he personally doesn’t like has dangerous consequences for free speech. — Ezra Kaplan (@EzraNBC) December 18, 2022

To be clear: Elon Musk's Twitter suspended Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz after she tweeted a simple press inquiry at him. — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) December 18, 2022

Taylor Lorenz is a fearless journalist who just got permanently suspended from Twitter for asking Elon Musk for comment on a story.



She’s on Substack.https://t.co/t8g1pcuCM0 — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) December 18, 2022

Twitter suspended @taylorlorenz for requesting comment on a story from owner Elon Musk. Here’s what she wrote in her newsletter: pic.twitter.com/PdZlnlEcR7 — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) December 18, 2022