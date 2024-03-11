Elon Musk Whines About ‘Woke’ Oscars & People Won’t Stop Roasting Him

Elon Musk took to his X platform to knock the “woke” Academy Awards just minutes into the ceremony Sunday.
“Winning an Oscar now just means you won the woke contest,” wrote the billionaire.
Musk, in a post shared prior to the award show’s start time, initially wrote that an Oscar win meant “you were the best Quisling” before editing his take to instead call the ceremony a “woke contest.”
He went on to react to a post about diversity, equity and inclusion rules for the Oscars where an X user claimed that DEI makes the award show “less about merit and good movies.”
“When an award is diluted, everyone knows, including those who received it, and it no longer commands respect,” Musk, who has previously gone after DEI initiatives, wrote under another post.
He would later dial back his “woke contest” take hours later, responding to a post that pointed out white winners at the Academy Awards.
“Guess I was wrong,” Musk wrote.
Social media users roasted Musk over his “woke” Oscars take including “Modern Family” executive producer Danny Zuker.
You can check out his reaction, and more, in the posts below.